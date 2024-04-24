If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Whenever I’ve ever read a story about a CrossFit-adjacent business, it wasn’t by choice.

The latest development from F45 is one of those instances.

Yesterday, The New York Times reported that David Beckham is suing F45, a workout chain that is essentially CrossFit for people who like patriotic colors (Hello JP from Love Is Blind).

f45_training A post shared by @f45_training

This story wouldn’t be interesting if that’s all there was. What piqued my interest is that F45 is co-owned by Mark Wahlberg.

According to court documents, Beckham’s lawyers allege that F45 used an endorsement deal with Beckham in 2020 to help grow the brand before its IPO.

When the company IPO’d in 2021, it had a valuation that was “nearly three times higher than it had two years earlier.” Ooop!

Beckham claims that F45 did not deliver on the “substantial cash and equity compensation” he was promised in their agreement.

When F45 began facing financial troubles in 2022, Beckham claims that the company withheld millions of dollars they were supposed to pay him…

According to the report, Beckham’s team alleges that F45 withheld transferring almost “one million shares of stock in a timely manner, and issue $5 million worth of additional shares.”

Beckham claims that by delaying the transfer of those initial shares it cost him $9.3 million as the stock price began to dip… Not! Great!

Here’s the thing: I went back and checked Beckham’s Instagram from 2020 and 2021, and it looks like he barely posted about the F45 deal.

Obviously, he may have it written into the agreement that he didn’t have to promote it on his social channels, but like…sort of odd, no?

The only thing I was able to find online is a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post Beckham shared in 2020 announcing the partnership:

To clarify, it does look like F45 also deleted their partnership announcement post, so do with that information what you will…

If I was F45, I would also be a little pissed that he didn’t post anything but did post about his son’s Saint Laurent campaign:

davidbeckham A post shared by @davidbeckham

Anyways!

What does Marky Mark have to do with all of this?!

After purchasing a 36 percent stake in the business in 2019, Wahlberg is an F45 board member and regularly appears in fitspo content on their social media accounts.

f45_training A post shared by @f45_training

F45 is even launching a #WahlbergWeek (whatever that is) and is promoting that on Instagram:

f45_training A post shared by @f45_training

It appears that F45 DGAF about this lawsuit and will keep posting videos where Wahlberg is forcing me to attend a group fitness class in a giant room with American flag colors that I do not want to be a part of.

What are their *teams* saying?

According to The New York Times, the respective teams for Beckham and Wahlberg have yet to comment. However, lawyers for F45 did respond to Beckham’s claims, denying everything (of course).

They even got a little spicy by claiming that Beckham has not fully performed his obligations and is “attempting to benefit from his own wrongdoing and has unclean hands.”

Okay!

So are Beckham and Marky Mark speaking?

As of about five minutes ago, both Beckham and Wahlberg still follow each other on Instagram, so maybe this entire lawsuit isn’t that big of a deal?

Or they are just both so rich that they really don’t care?

Are they texting each other about this? Unclear!

Interestingly, Beckham doesn’t follow F45 on Instagram, but it’s unclear whether he followed them in the first place…I’m guessing he did.

The only person I feel like who will accidentally give us an update on the saga is Beckham’s wife, Victoria.

It’ll probably be some video of David in his underwear and she accidentally forgets to turn the sound off and he is talking s*** about F45 in the background to his agent.

Only time will tell…I’ll leave you with this…

victoriabeckham A post shared by @victoriabeckham

