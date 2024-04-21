If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Much like celebrity chef David Chang, Doc Rivers did one successful thing in the 2000s and has been bothering me with his presence ever since.

Yes—Momofuku and the 2008 Boston Celtics might be one of my more chaotic analogies, but stay with me.

As I’m sure you’re aware, Chang recently came under fire for sending cease-and-desist letters to companies using the terms “chili crunch” and “chile crunch.” He was hoping to trademark the phase “chile crunch” for his own product under his Momofuku banner.

A few weeks ago, Chang apologized on his podcast (of course he did) for the incident:

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to everyone in the AAPI community who’s been hurt or feels like I’ve marginalized them or put a ceiling on them by our actions,” Chang said. “There’s a lot of chefs that I’m friends with. There’s a lot of people that are upset, customers, and that’s the last thing — literally the last thing — that I wanted to happen.”

According to NBC News, Momofuku hopes to settle the disputes with the companies “amicably.”

The whole story is just nonsense.

Did I enjoy going to Momofuku Noodle Bar in 2012? Yes. Do I still love that stupid cereal milk soft serve at Milk Bar, but hated that it expanded to LA? Also yes.

It doesn’t make Chang’s legal Choice with a capital C to go after small businesses less annoying.

Anyways!

That entire story bothers me the same way Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers bothers me.

Both—to their credit—had some genuinely important career milestones in the mid-2000s.

Chang opened Momofuku Noodle Bar to critical acclaim and hype in 2004, while Rivers, as the Celtics’ head coach, won the 2008 NBA Championship.

It’s been nearly 20 years since both of their respective career highs. Yet, Chang and Rivers appear to keep themselves relevant by repackaging and selling a diluted version of their original success to famous people, celebrity-adjacent peers, and industry-friendly friends.

For whatever reason, I keep encountering these two men without anyone asking me, and I’ve found myself wondering who keeps giving these guys jobs???