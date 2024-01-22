If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship, where they will face off against the Baltimore Ravens! What does this mean in non-sports terms?

Well…..you can probably already guess…….

Another week of ‘Taylor Swift Attends TK NFL Game In TK’ headlines!

Last night, Swift got on her jet and flew to Buffalo to watch the Chiefs beat the Bills.

I thought Swift attending the freezing game last week in Kansas City was dedication, but this girl is down BAD if she went to Buffalo—and convinced some friends to come with her.

I’m! Impressed!

Swift brought one of her OG friends, Ashley Avignone, to the game.

Side note: What does this girl do? She designed the salon of cool girl (Emrata/Karlie Kloss/etc.) Jenna Perry, but she also did #spon con for a hotel??? Or is it an online retailer??? Hrmm…

Avignone has already attended a few Chiefs games with Swift this season, so I don’t think going to Buffalo was that big of a deal.

*However* Ms. Cara Delevingne??? Girl what are you doing in Buffalo??? I know she’s good friends with Swift, but I just love the contrast of Delevingne attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty arm in arm with Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp the night before and turning around the next day to go to Buffalo.

Live! From! The! State! Of! New! York!

Anyways!

In one of the game’s most memorable moments last night, Jason Kelce (brother of Travis) took off his shirt to celebrate (???) Travis scoring a touchdown.

Side note: After Travis scored, his touchdown celebration dance was throwing up a Swift-esque heart in her direction.

I am once again asking ESPN to give me a sports gossip show!!!

While Jason doing this isn’t that surprising, what was surprising was seeing Ms. Delevingne in the background???

Ma’am! What are you doing here?! It just feels so random!

It got me thinking…Who is Swift going to bring to Baltimore next weekend?!

My money is on a random bunch: Phoebe Bridgers, Blake Lively, at least one Haim sister, that model Martha Hunt or Lily Aldridge (I think they’re still friends???), and like Ed Sheeran.

Well, I guess we will know for sure on Sunday and maybe—just maybe—we’ll get another British invasion…

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Leo Messi was spotted partying with…Sofie Vergara and friends? (TMZ Sports)

Jason Kelce’s daughter with the quote of the night after her dad was chugging beers shirtless at the Chiefs game. (Bleacher Report)

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are in Paris, and Jordan is posting hotel room tours like Eva Chen! (Instagram)

