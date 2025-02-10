If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

No one is happier about that Eagles win than Anne Hathaway who cheered on her team as they destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

So much happened during the Super Bowl last night. Some things were expected (Taylor Swift showing up with the Haim sisters). Other things weren’t so expected (Taylor Swift wearing a business casual white blazer in the suite).

Nike aired their first Super Bowl ad in 27 years. I watched it early last week (thank you, Nike!) and loved it. Did you?

Am I surprised the Chiefs lost? Sort of? I did say on

that I thought they’d win, but a threepeat hasn’t happened for a reason.

While I know Roger Goodell is mad that his seance and scriptwriting didn’t go in the Chiefs’ favor, I am so happy for Philly.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ jawline makes me jealous. Saquon Barkley’s fiancé has a closet I only dream of. And their jerseys are green, which is a color that looks much better on a redhead than the Chiefs burnt orange/red.

Anyways!

I’m sure I’ll have more to say on the Taylor Swift of it all later this week, but for now, I’m leaving you and your hangovers with my favorite moments from The Big Game.

Didn’t I Say Jordon Hudson Was The Star Of The Super Bowl?

Two days ago, I wrote about the fact that Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend is the real star of the Super Bowl. Could I have predicted that she’d be in a Dunkin commercial with Ben Affleck *during* the Super Bowl??? Absolutely not, but I’m not shocked.

In the span of a few days, Hudson sparked engagement rumors with Belichick, trolled Atlanta Falcons fans, and wore a custom jacket with her boyfriend’s football achievements on it.

This! Woman! Has! A! Plan! Do I know what that plan is yet? Not yet, but I have my theories.

Serena Williams Got The Last Word

ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar brought out tennis GOAT Serena Williams to crip-walk during ‘Not Like Us.’

If you remember, there were rumors that Williams dated Drake back in 2011 and that the song ‘Too Good’ is based on her.

If you’re a *real* Williams fan, you’ll remember that Drake was cringy and essentially kept *trying* to date her even when she didn’t seem into it.

Doesn’t that behavior track for Drake? Anyways, lore for another day…

Jalen Hurts Refused To Eat Cake

After the Eagles won, ESPN brought out a birthday cake for Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean in their post-game interview with the pair.

Barkley and DeJean are shoveling that cake in their mouth the way you do when you’re starving and eat way too much too quickly and get a stomach ache.

Jalen Hurts—being the smoothest quarterback in the league—didn’t even touch that cake. Does he look at it? Yes. Does he take even the smallest of bites to satisfy the poor PA who probably had to run across town and get that cake? No.

This man knows he’s not going to embarrass himself by eating cake on national television—unless he’s getting paid to eat it or it’s a

cake.

Taylor Swift Looked Sad

The NFL didn’t get their storybook ending on the field between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this year.

Am I mad about it solely because I am a purveyor of sports gossip? Sure. Energetically, however, it didn’t feel like the Chiefs game to win. The vibes were so off from the start (even before the Eagles started scoring touchdown after touchdown).

Of course, Swift brought the Haim sisters, that girl Ashley, and Ice Spice to the game just like last year.

The most shocking thing that happened with Swift last night is that she wasn’t wearing a red Vivienne Westwood bustier and jeans like

and I predicted. A white tank top and denim shorts were not on my BINGO card, but also sort of tracks if you know Swift’s sense of style.

I’m sure Swift spent the night consoling her boyfriend as he stared into space, debating whether he’s going to retire. I still think he should, BTW.

Bradley Cooper and Jon Hamm???

I always forget Jon Hamm is from Kansas City until he comes out of the tunnel looking…sweaty…to introduce the Chiefs at the Super Bowl.

And known Philadelphia Man Bradley Cooper did the same thing for the Eagles (without his girlfriend Gigi Hadid in attendance).

I’m bummed Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t there with him, but really Anne Hathaway should’ve been the one doing it. She’s a theater kid and knows how to put on a *show* baby!

Why Did He Wear That

I think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jinxed himself by wearing an Eagles-green suit to the game.

Was he trying to troll the Eagles??? Sir! Maybe don’t do that just in case you have one of the worst games of your career????

Hurts had the right idea by wearing an all-purple look that is just so insane and only works on him and also just feels like something a Super Bowl winner should wear.

I have mixed feelings about Kelce’s outfit.

It sort of looks like a cross between something Harry Styles would wear on tour but that they accidentally made in the wrong size and a Halloween costume you’d see at Spirit Halloween.

I didn’t hate it, but I cannot imagine having to put that back on after I lost the Super Bowl in front of the entire world. Ooof.

The Real Winner Is Kendrick

I’d be remiss if I didn’t wrap this up with the real winner: Kendrick Lamar. He really did get the last laugh.

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!