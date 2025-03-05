If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

I’m starting to think some of these athletes may need to do some couples therapy. Even if they aren’t dating or married, some of these stories I’ve been reading are giving…how much is a 45-minute session and do you take insurance???

Somehow, Brooklinen agreed to partner with me on this and let me ramble about some of my favorite off-the-field relationship drama as of late.

They didn’t ask me to say this, but I’ve been a huge fan of Brooklinen for years and adore their sheet sets.

Enjoy the drama!

Pillow Talk: Presented By Brooklinen

Brooklinen has generously sponsored this post, but you know I’d be talking about allll of this nonsense whether I was being paid to or not.

Just! Drop! It!

Anyone who has ever been in an argument (everyone) knows it’s pretty much always better to just…drop it. Just ask Olympic runner Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Lyles and Hill have been publicly bickering about who is a faster runner.

As the reigning 100m dash winner, Lyles is the current “fastest man in the world.” Hill said he could beat Lyles in a race, which….sure is something.

Eventually, the pair challenged each other to an actual televised race. No time and date has been set, but if it *does* happen, will either of these adult men really “win”?

I’m sorry, but both sides should be embarrassed. Just! Drop! It!

Lyles and Hill could have hashed this nonsense out over a nice calming cup of tea in a handmade mug, say sorry, and move right along.

Ask me how my Artist’s Way morning pages are going…

Just Admit You Got The Ick

As I’m sure you’ve heard, the Dallas Mavericks GM, Nico Harrison, traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the most shocking details was nobody told anybody. Harrison did not inform Doncic that he was trading him before the transaction was completed. Oop!

This is pretty common in sports, but as I wrote about recently, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right thing to do.

lakers A post shared by @lakers

Don’t be like Harrison. If you want out of a relationship, just tell the person face to face. The confrontation can be scary, but you have to rip the band-aid off.

Nobody wants the memory of being dumped on ESPN.

To soften the news, throw on a cozy robe and do the dumping at a relaxing spa.

These hair clips are very IYKYK.

If I got dumped at Shibui Spa, I would take it much better. It’s hard to be angry when you’re post-massage and wrapped up in a snuggly robe.

If You’re Gonna Play the Field, Be Cool About It

If you’re going to play the field, that’s fine as long as you’re honest about it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers did a pretty good job of this during the recent offseason.

They played the field and made it clear they were not in an exclusive relationship with Shohei Ohtani or any one star.

dodgers A post shared by @dodgers

They pursued a lot of players at once, but no one star feels unappreciated (money helps!).

You have to have a certain amount of swag to get away with this. They’re like the Pete Davidson of professional baseball teams.

They don’t owe anyone anything, but just be cool about it and try not to hurt anyone’s feelings.

If this is where you’re at, you’re probably a person who likes options. Not to shamelessly plug this #spon butttt Brooklinen has some snazzy bundles for the one option-averse person.

They give you lots of options, so you can have more than one thing to love. Personally, I love this towel bundle, but that’s just me.

I get more compliments on these towels than maybe anything I own???

Love And Basketball

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Dallas Wings. Her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, also plays for the Wings.



dallaswings A post shared by @dallaswings

Going from long distance to workplace romance is a wild transition.

That’s really going from one set of challenges to another.

If my long-distance partner were moving to my city to be closer to me and to work at the same company, I would need to get a California king-sized bed to cope with the uptick in space sharing.

I’m not going home from a game and crawling into a queen-sized bed with my very tall partner.

I’m crawling into a giant bed with my favorite linen king duvet set. Maybe throw in the Alpaca Gradient Throw Blanket as an emergency blanket in case some cover stealing starts happening in the middle of the night (or, in my case, my dog stealing it).

I will not be cold for love!

Who can I talk to about Big Swiss?? I’m finally reading it…

