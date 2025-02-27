If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

It’s never a good sign when a company describes itself as “a family.” Work is work and should stay that way.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t be friends with your coworkers, but keeping a healthy distance from The Work is good.

You never want to end up in a position where you have a co-dependent relationship with the place and boss that pays your bills. It never ends well.

Just ask Luka Doncic.

As we all know by now, Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Most of the coverage I read about the trade had to do with why Doncic was traded.

Was it because he was out of shape? Did it have to do with his upcoming supermax contract extension the Mavericks didn’t want to fork over the cash for? Did it have to do with personal issues between Doncic and GM Nico Harrison?

These could’ve been valid reasons why Doncic was traded and would make sense, but I think we’re missing the bigger picture here: Your company is not your friend.

You may have been the highest-paid employee, but your company is not your friend. You may have been loved by your coworkers, but your company is not your friend. You may have set records for your organization, but your company is not your friend.