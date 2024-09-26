If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

Could I use my move back to New York as an excuse for not sending out a newsletter in the past week? 1000 percent.

Getting! An! Apartment! Is! Stressful!

The reason I’ve been out of your inboxes is because I was finalizing a very special project that I’ve been working on for the past six months...

After getting countless emails and DMs from readers asking for even more ways to consume off-the-court nonsense, I knew it was only fitting to do what *anyone* with a Substack would do…launch a podcast.

I’m so excited to announce that I’ve officially launched The Sports Gossip Show, a weekly podcast dedicated to stories that happen off the field/court/pitch.

Obviously, I couldn’t do this on my own and had to call up the only sports expert (who loves to gossip) that I trust,

.

Charlotte is a real sports OG and is a host and contributor for Meadowlark Media and DraftKings. She’s the co-host of the daily NBA show, Oddball with Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder, and appears regularly on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Pablo Torre Finds Out, and Gojo and Golic.

Charlotte also writes the Substack newsletter The Wilder Things, exploring the intersection of sports and pop culture.

I mean, could I have found a better co-host?!

Nope!

Obviously, I’ll still be sending out your dose of sports gossip content here twice a week, but now you’ll get even more nonsense in your ears, too.

Anyways!

We’re truly SO jazzed about this and are excited to share that you can listen to the first episode on Substack, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or WHEREVER you get your podcasts.

It would mean the world if you could subscribe to the pod, share it with your friends, and all the things.

Remember: If it’s off the court, it’s on The Sports Gossip Show.

