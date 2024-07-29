If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

While Scarlett Johansson is off fighting her legal battles, her husband is in Tahiti with NBC for the Olympic surfing competition.

Why is Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost the person the network sent? As Johansson joked, I think even *she* is confused: “I’m like, how did he get this gig?”

If you know anything about Jost, you know he’s an amateur surfer.

I’ve seen more than one set of paparazzi photos of Jost surfing in the Hamptons and I can’t be the only one!

Am I still a little confused as to why NBC didn’t send a professional surfer as the on-the-ground correspondent?

Sure, but that’s showbiz, baby!

I have 3,456 questions about why the surfing competition is being hosted almost 10,000 miles from Paris.

As you know, I am a sports gossip expert–not a sports expert—so I turned to Dr. Paige Hoel for some answers to my burning questions.

Hoel has a PhD in oceanography from UCLA and went viral on TikTok for her scientific explanation of why the competition is being held in Tahiti.

Enjoy!

An Oceanographer Explains The Olympic Surfing Competition

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can follow Dr. Paige Hoel on Instagram and TikTok to learn more.

Can you briefly share who you are and what you do?

My name is Paige Hoel (actually, Dr. Paige Hoel) and I am a PhD in oceanography from UCLA.

My dissertation research focused on the impact of human nutrients on the Southern California coastal ocean.

I was also a teacher in my time at UCLA and have taught classes on climate science and chemical oceanography.

During my studies, I started an ocean and climate science TikTok and I am now doing science communication full-time!

From your perspective, what makes hosting the surfing competition in Tahiti so significant?

Tahiti and Teahupo'o have long been acknowledged as a surfing mecca. The World Surf League (WSL) hosts competitions there every year.

The Olympics, however, will bring attention to this incredible place for those outside of the surf community.

The significance is a double-edged sword.

Island communities rely on tourism, and publicity could encourage more people to visit. Too much tourism, however, and visitors that aren't conscious or respectful of the island and the culture could pose a threat to this community in years to come.

Nonetheless, I support anything that brings attention to our incredible ocean.

For my readers who may be new to surfing, can you explain what makes the waves in Tahiti so unique?

There are a few key characteristics to a wave: 1. Its height, 2. Its shape, and 3. The period (time between waves).

Teahupo'o has waves with a beautiful shape due to the reef underneath the surface. They also have a significant height due to the depth of the seafloor quickly rising from deep to shallow.

Finally, they can develop great swells and a favorable long period. This is due to its location in the South Pacific.

Storms that originate to the southwest are close to strong winds, which circle the Arctic Ocean.

The result is a powerful swell, which, combined with the other factors mentioned, can make impressive waves in Tahiti.

You mentioned in your TikTok that the waves in Tahiti can be quite big. Is that a potential risk that will make the competition more challenging or dangerous?

During winter in the southern hemisphere, waves can be very large in Teahupo'o.

That being said, the massive 30+ foot waves we see in pictures online isn't the typical wave size.

Waves are forecasted to be overhead, maybe reaching double overhead, which any professional surfer would be capable of and comfortable riding.

If you were deciding where to host the surfing competition, what location would you pick?

Hard question! There are too many cool waves out there!

The Olympics are typically in July and August, which makes for smaller swell in most spots in the northern hemisphere.

wsl A post shared by @wsl

I think the southern hemisphere is the way to go (so long as we're not destroying reefs or disrespecting local communities!).

Is there anything else about the competition being hosted in Tahiti that you think my readers may like to know?

More of a heads up: surfing competitions are held within a time window of a week or so. When conditions are favorable, the competition will start.

The window for the Olympics will start on the 27th of July and end August 4th. Check this post from Surfline for more information:

surfline A post shared by @surfline

