It’s probably very difficult to convince eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick to do anything.

On Sunday, I was minding my business when I saw a series of photos featuring a woman wearing headphones doing AcroYoga on the beach with an…older man.

Had my Instagram been hacked? Did it think I still lived in Los Angeles and got facials from Hailey Bieber’s esthetician, who turned out to be a MAHA Mom, and then I had to stop seeing her? Or was it something else altogether?

If you’re reading this, you probably already know it was something else entirely: It was Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, doing AcroYoga.

The first thing I wanted to do when I saw this was report the photo for excessive 73-year-old leg hair in my face.

I did not ask to see this. It felt like an attack.

The second thing I thought to myself was, “Is this an ad for Beats by Dre?”

What is Hudson listening to? I would guess she’s probably listening to the latest episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast if I was a betting woman.

And *why* is she wearing headphones while her elderly boyfriend is hoisting her in the air?

Is he okay??? Does his back hurt??? Does she need to be put down?

More importantly, WHO took these photos? I can’t stop thinking about this.

Was it one of Belichick’s friends? I’m guessing not, but you never know.

Was it one of Hudson’s friends from her cheerleading days? That feels more likely.

Was Hudson doing regular yoga on the beach and suggested to her boyfriend that she wanted to be hoisted into the air and then Hudson’s friend was like, “Let me snap some photos real quick.”

As Shannon Sharpe said to Stephen A. Smith yesterday: “At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics.”

Call! The! Paramedics!

This isn’t the first time Hudson has posted yoga-esque content on her Instagram.

She posed in the Philadelphia Museum of Art without shoes on and she also posted the same photo a few years later???

Don’t like that!

While I wouldn’t consider this yoga, I do think that it energetically feels like the same thing as AcroYoga:

None of this should be surprising.

This is a woman who carried a purse made out of a log to an event in February, let us not forget.

Anyways!

Whoever took these photos….You know where to find me.

