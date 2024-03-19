If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Formula 1 is driving to survive this Red Bull/misconduct/harassment scandal.

Back in early February, Red Bull announced that Team Principal and CEO of their F1 team, Christian Horner, was being investigated following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee.

The employee told the organization’s parent company that Horner had engaged in “inappropriate, controlling behavior.”

According to the BBC, the investigation into Horner’s conduct started a month prior to the accusations coming to light.

An external lawyer reviewed the claims and submitted a report to Red Bull’s board. As you might’ve guessed, Red Bull dismissed the female employee’s complaint and Horner went back to business as usual.

Welp…

The following day the complaint was dismissed, screenshots of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female employee were shared to 150 F1 officials and the media.

Horner refused to say whether the messages are legitimate, because of course he did.

This is where things get MESSY.

In addition to this chaos, here’s what else paying subscribers are getting today (and you can to if you upgrade!): LeBron James’ latest venture, Zendaya and Tom Holland attended a tennis match, and a new series I’m calling Sports Business News To Impress Your Coworkers With At A Work Event That Isn’t Mandatory But Feels Mandatory.

Let’s dig in…