If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

The Brisbane Lions football club has been doing some lying that has caught up with them.

According to the Daily Mail, 10 players traveled to America for an end-of-season trip last year that ended a leaked group chat, at least one breakup, and a crisis meeting with the team’s club leaders from the fallout.

brisbanelions A post shared by @brisbanelions

I’ll say this upfront: This won’t be a newsletter explaining what Australian rules football is, but it’s rugby and that’s all you need to know on that subject.

I’m too invested in this WhatsApp drama to subject you to 750 words on rugby when I still don’t understand how the scoring works.

Now let’s get back to this budget Todd Phillips Hangover spinoff…

According to a report, one of the players in the group accidentally uploaded the WhatsApp group chat to his iCloud. Ooops!

As not-so-luck would have it, the player’s girlfriend in Australia discovered the messages on a shared device and then shared them with the other partners of players on the trip.

My money is it was an iPad…