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Before we get into it, I found a few more Impersonal Foul hats that I want to give away!

The first five new paying subscribers who email me their receipt will get a hat of my choosing (must be based in the U.S.)! Your support means the world. 🫶🏼

Now onto the mess…

I guess Tom Brady’s Instagram Stories worked on someone that isn’t Alix Earle.

According to TMZ, Brady was spotted leaving the birthday party of former NFL player, Tony Gonzalez, with Yael Cohen Braun.