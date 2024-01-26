If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Philadelphia 76ers star Patrick Beverley is acting like an influencer with 97,000 followers.

Last weekend, the 76ers beat the Orlando Magic—which isn’t the interesting story considering the Orlando Magic are like a Netflix movie with a 72 on Rotten Tomatoes.

What *is* the interesting story here is that Beverley allegedly had a fake reporter ask an intentionally provocative question to Magic player Wendell Carter Jr. about this tweet that Beverley sent literally five minutes after the game ended to have content for his podcast???