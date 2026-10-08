Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Charlotte Wilder's avatar
Charlotte Wilder
Oct 8

This is, unfortunately for my Red Sox-loving self, phenomenal content

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Liz L's avatar
Liz L
Oct 8

As a Red Sox fan they also generate a visceral response, but it is less cozy 😂

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
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