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Happy St. Patrick’s Day to my fellow gingers!

I’m obviously wearing my green babaà no. 17 sweater for the occasion and I’m feeling festive, so I’m making this newsletter free.

If you enjoy reading this, consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’ve been doing for the past five years as a one-woman show.

Let’s jump right into it, shall we?

There’s A Track & Field Scandal Brewing

I don’t follow D3 track & field that closely, but I was intrigued to read about this story.

After Rowan University’s Seth Clevenger swept this year’s events at the Indoor Championships, his competitors left the podium in protest while they were posing for photos.

For context, Clevenger previously attended Iowa State before transferring to Rowan University.

According to an investigation from LetsRun.com, a few of Clevenger’s former Iowa State teammates alleged that he admitted to using banned substances in the fall of 2025 (with text message screenshots and packages of the banned substance in the fridge to back up their claims).

Clevenger posted an Instagram Story back in February from his lawyer that addressed the allegations saying:

“Seth Clevenger is not taking and has not taken drugs to enhance his running performance. An inquiry was conducted during his time at Iowa State University, during which Seth underwent testing and was cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Mess!

I Love Good Sports Merch

A few weeks back, Nike invited me to preview their World Cup federation kits (including the U.S. and Canada) and let me just say…they’re very good.

Listen: We’ll see how well the U.S. does at the World Cup, but at least they will look good trying!

My personal favorite is their muted away jersey, but I honestly could see this red-and-white jersey becoming a fan fave.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

An NWSL player signed a record-breaking contract NWSL star Catarina Macario joined the San Diego Wave FC on what is believed to be the biggest total contract value in women’s soccer history. (via Sportico)

Harry Styles is selling running gear How do I get on this PR list??? (via Pleasing)

A Heated Rivalry star hung out with real-life hockey stars François Arnaud posed with Olympians and PWHL stars, Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (via X)

I’m so excited for this Former President Barack Obama is collabing with NBA star, Anthony Edwards. Paging Hunter Harris for this one. (via Instagram)

A Premier League first at the Oscars Michael B. Jordan is the first Premier League owner to win an Oscar. For context, he owns a minority stake in Bournemouth. (via X)

Leaving you with this:

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