Here we go again…Men are fighting!

This time, the men in the SEC front office are considering whether to kick Louisiana State University out of their conference.

This is the second time the SEC has threatened to hold a vote to kick LSU out of their friend group.

Back in September, the conference filed an amended federal complaint about the university after its football coach (and guy who does way too much hot yoga), Lane Kiffin, reportedly tried to add two players to its roster who had already signed NFL contracts and spent time in training camp.

You! Are! Not Allowed! To! Do! This!

Kiffin didn’t end up putting the players on the team, but the SEC was not pleased.

Now, the SEC is claiming LSU did this type of nonsense again — this time with a men’s basketball player, RJ Luis Jr., who was rostered and played for the school’s team after Luis played in three Boston Celtics pre-season games…as an NBA player.

Mess!

According to the new amended federal complaint, the conference’s member schools will reportedly hold a vote on December 3rd to decide whether to “expel LSU from the SEC.”

There’s something so…collegiate…about using the word “expel” to talk about kicking out a university from a university organization.

Will the SEC actually kick out LSU this time? I don’t think so, but boy does it make for an interesting subplot on a Succession-esque spinoff.

Off The Field (And In Your Inbox)

A gift guide that isn’t just filled with the same stuff: Our lovely The Sports Gossip Show listeners (aka our Shareholders) asked for another edition of our holiday gift guide. We have a range of gift ideas, from under $50 to $250+. Happy gifting! (via Substack)

Uh oh: The lights went out at the stadium during Monday Night Football: In the middle of the Washington Commanders-Cincinnati Bengals game, the lights suddenly went out. Ooop! Reportedly, the reason the lights went out was because the Commanders’ lighting vendor forgot to turn off the regularly scheduled 10pm switch that turns off the stadium’s lights on weekdays. I guess they forgot they were hosting Monday Night Football… (via Yahoo! Sports)

The Washington Spirit fired their head coach: After making it all the way to the NWSL Championship for a third year in a row…only to lose…for a third year in a row. (via The Athletic)

Ilona Maher is a cover model: The rugby star is on the cover of the fourth issue of the sports x fashion publication Players Magazine that is set to hit newsstands in early December. The profile is written by friend of the newsletter Daniel-Yaw Miller and I can’t wait to read it. (via Instagram)

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