Someone needs to text Andy Cohen ASAP because Bravo and ESPN really did just have a baby.

Yesterday, ESPN reported that Ippei Mizuhara, the former translator who is accused of stealing $16 million from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to pay for his gambling addiction, has a connection to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

I really never thought this day would come. An ESPN headline about one of the biggest sports betting scandals in history is somehow connected with the OG Real Housewives franchise?!

Christmas! Came! Early!

You know that bookmaker’s associate they keep referencing in the criminal complaint about this case as “Associate 1”?

According to the report, that associate is Ryan Boyajian, the fiancé of current RHOC cast member Jennifer Pedranti.

Reportedly, the illegal bookmaker, Mathew Bowyer, instructed Mizuhara to pay his gambling debts by wiring the money into Boyajian’s account that he used with Bowyer for their joint “real estate projects”…Sure.

According to ESPN, Bowyer and Boyajian have been “…close friends and business associates for nearly 20 years.”

Allegedly, they became friends when Bowyer declared bankruptcy in 2011, and Boyajian bailed him out by loaning him $245,000.

Just what friends are for!

It honestly shouldn’t be that surprising that a cast member from The Real Housewives is somehow connected to illegal activity.

There’s Teresa and Joe Giudice both going to jail for fraud, Shannon Beador’s hit-and-run and DUI, Jen Shah’s telemarketing scam that put her in prison with the blonde lady, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi allegedly embezzling settlement funds from a plane crash, and Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd being accused of breaking labor laws in California.

I could keep going, but I’ll spare your inbox.

So having a B-side Real Housewives character involved in a sports betting scandal feels on brand! If anything, it’ll just bring in more viewers and increase the ratings for the upcoming season.

Pedranti and Boyajian don’t seem to be too bothered by the legal troubles.

They were spotted having “sun & fun” at a Las Vegas hotel three days ago, and by spotted, I mean they both posted about it on Instagram.

Boyajian's criminal attorney said that he’s cooperating with federal authorities, and sources told ESPN that he’s receiving immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Tell me that does not sound like the most Real Housewives thing to do: Betray your friend and throw him under the bus to benefit yourself. Cinematic!

Meanwhile, Mizuhara has agreed to plead guilty to “federal charges of felony bank fraud and submitting a false tax return.”

While a sentencing date for Mizuhara hasn’t been set, he’s facing a maximum sentence for both crimes of 33 years in prison and fines upwards of $1.25 million, according to ESPN.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he’ll likely get a reduced sentence.

Until next time on the Real Housewives of Sports Betting Scandals…

