If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’m doing and read this entire newsletter.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

We’re just a few hours away from the women’s hockey gold medal match between the United States and Canada.

Since women’s hockey was introduced as an Olympic sport in the late 90s, only Canada and the United States have won gold.

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, but the American team is the favorite heading into the game.

@teamusa Team USA | Meet the women of @usahockey. 🇺🇸



Faces of grit, s…

The! Suspense!

What’s even more suspenseful is a rumor swirling around online that two hockey stars who are set to play each other in the game have broken up.