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After flying to San Antonio (what feels like lightyears ago now) to participate in the NBA’s first-ever Podcast Row with The Sports Gossip Show and then spending the next week and a half covering that historic New York Knicks’ Finals run, I have lost my voice.

I! Don’t! Care!

The Knicks are officially NBA Champions. I ate celebratory cake from Gabrielle Scelzo (a lifelong Knicks fan btw) and then ran down the street to watch people set off fireworks to the chant of “Jalen Brunson MVP” on repeat.

In the middle of one of the craziest and most historic runs in sports history, the World Cup is underway.

Of course, this is a newsletter dedicated to stories in sports off-the-pitch, so it’s only fitting that I dedicate an entire newsletter to everything off-the-pitch that I think you need to know about the World Cup.

I won’t be covering who I think will win based on the strength of their stars’ on-the-pitch performance, but if you’re reading this newsletter, then you probably knew that.

What I will cover: All of the major storylines, the hottest coaches, the players you should be paying attention to, fun facts you can discuss with coworkers when you have nothing to talk about, and more.

Enjoy!

⚽️The Major Storylines⚽️

The Last (GOAT) Dance

Soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both making their record sixth (and final) World Cup appearances.

Messi is on his farewell tour and he’s already completed football, so he’s really just out there to have a good time!

TBH that attitude could work in the Argentinian’s favor…Not to get too sports-y but….

It’s also the last World Cup for Brazilian star Neymar. He’s not GOAT-ed in the same way Messi and Ronaldo are, but the trio have been the most famous soccer players for the past 15-20 years and have set a new standard for the level of fame a soccer player can reach in the age of social media.

I must admit: I will miss them!

USMNT Are Nepo Babies (I’ll explain)

It’s hard to predict how good the USMNT will be, because the host nation gets an automatic spot.

In other (Impersonal Foul) words, it’s like when your dad calls up a friend and gets you an internship that you are not qualified for.

However, they did beat Paraguay in their opening match 4-1, so the vibes are maybe, just maybe, looking up for them?

As much as I would love to see the USMNT win it all, the odds are truly so low. I fear we may end up with an early knockout round crash-out…

It also doesn’t help the situation that the team’s head coach, Mauricio Potticino, reportedly interviewed for another head coaching job while coaching the USMT.

As Troy Bolton once said, you gotta get your head in the game!

Speaking Of Nepo Babies…

Did you know that two of the USMT players are actually nepo babies???

Gio Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter are the sons of former USMT stars.

Reyna is the son of Claudio, a former USMT captain who played in three World Cups. Berhalter is the son of Gregg, who not only was the former coach of the men’s team, but also played in two World Cups.

If these names sound familiar, it’s because the Reyna and Berhalter families were involved in some on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch drama during the 2022 World Cup.

Hopefully, they’ve put their messy past aside for the love of the game.

The More the Merrier Expanded Bracket

This year, they expanded the bracket from 32 to 48 teams.

Obviously, expanding the bracket is a good thing, because it means we’re getting more representation from Asian and African teams, but it could make for some very lopsided games, which isn’t very fun.

I don’t like seeing anyone lose in embarrassing fashion, okay?!