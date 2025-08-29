If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.
For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.
I don’t know why I decided to do flat iron waves in my hair for only the second time in my life right before we were set to record our second episode ofin a day (a college football preview that you can watch here).
I wasn’t doing a great job whengasped and said, “Oh my god. Taylor and Travis.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Impersonal Foul to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.