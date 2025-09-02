If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

My body had a visceral reaction to the Bill Belichick era at UNC kicking off last night when I felt a migraine coming on after UNC scored its first touchdown in that opening drive.

I immediately took my migraine meds and went to sleep.

When I woke up this morning with a migraine hangover, I figured the Tar Heels might’ve lost, but when I saw that score…I YELPED.

This score was just…so bad.

Having your opening drive end with a touchdown and the cameraman panning to shots of Michael Jordon and Jordon Hudson celebrating, only to have the game end with almost your entire stadium empty and losing by 34 points is just?????

UNC’s home opener felt like watching a trailer for a broad comedy that’s really funny, but when you see the movie in theaters, you realize they crammed all of the good jokes into the three-minute trailer.