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Happy Friday everyone, especially New York Knicks fans.

I don’t want to jinx it, but….things are looking very good.

Josh Hart entered the press conference eating a pizza from L'industrie and Karl-Anthony Towns showed up with an oversized Birkin.

The Knicks are now 9-0 in the playoffs.

I do think it ended up being the right move for Timothée Chalamet to skip the Met Gala for the first game of round 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers…

It also certainly isn’t hurting the Knicks’ very good vibes that Mayor Zohran Mamdani purchased a ticket in the nosebleeds to attend the game right after he announced a $50 World Cup ticket lottery for New Yorkers.

I also hope we continue seeing Ben Stiller filming highlights from the game on his iPhone (like the director he is) and posting them on X.

As we always discuss on The Sports Gossip Show, the vibes really could not be better for the Knicks and more mediocre for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

I have a good feeling about this, but like any Knicks fan would say, I am not holding my breath.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip: World Cup Edition

British soccer star Harry Maguire is “shocked” and “gutted” that he did not make England’s squad. (via AP)

Speaking of the United Kingdom, they released their roster announcement video and it’s a banger(s) and mash. (via YouTube)

NBA star LeBron James is among the many familiar faces who will be featured in Nike’s upcoming World Cup campaign. The polaroids kind of remind me of the ones COACD used to publish of models back in the day. (via Complex)

A new report found that hotel bookings are “well below expectations” in every host city—and FIFA is partially to blame. Is anyone surprised? (via BBC)

Well, this is a relief: USMNT team star Chris Richards likely won’t miss the World Cup despite sustaining an ankle injury a few weeks back. (via The Athletic)

Just Something I’m Into

I’m inspired by Erika Veurink’s great newsletter on shorts (read it here).

Being tall means so many shorts are NSFW, but there are two pairs I absolutely love and endorse as someone who is taller than the average man.

Up first are my Patagonia 5” Baggies that Charlotte Wilder turned me onto. I have them in multiple colors and I wear them almost every day when it’s above 75 degrees.

If you don’t want to look like you are hiking all the time (which I get), I purchased these AGOLDE jean shorts last summer and they are very much Tall Girl Approved.

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!