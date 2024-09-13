Taylor Swift Went Award Show Official With Travis Kelce

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

Does anyone else feel like this week in the Sports Gossip Cinematic Universe was particularly…unhinged?

I know at least one other person who agrees with me…

Last Thursday, Charlotte and I hopped in the group chat in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens.

I think we had a little too much fun and decided to continue the conversation IRL with two microphones and some bad GarageBand audio editing on my part (Do I know how to fix our levels??? No! Am I sorry??? Yes!!!)

We covered *so* many topics including:

Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce her “boyfriend” at the VMAs during her video of the year acceptance speech.

Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live while he was being…intimate with someone…Oooop!

A Nebraska quarterback appears to be dressing and acting like Patrick Mahomes???

And! So! Much! More!

We hope you enjoy our gossip sesh and feel free to drop any questions/thoughts/ramblings in the comments below.

On a separate note: I’ve officially moved back to New York! I feel like my loyal Impersonal Foul subscribers may have some apartment leads and if you *do* send them my way….

Have a good weekend!

