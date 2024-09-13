If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.
Does anyone else feel like this week in the Sports Gossip Cinematic Universe was particularly…unhinged?
I know at least one other person who agrees with me….
Last Thursday, Charlotte and I hopped in the group chat in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens.
I think we had a little too much fun and decided to continue the conversation IRL with two microphones and some bad GarageBand audio editing on my part (Do I know how to fix our levels??? No! Am I sorry??? Yes!!!)
We covered *so* many topics including:
Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce her “boyfriend” at the VMAs during her video of the year acceptance speech.
Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live while he was being…intimate with someone…Oooop!
A Nebraska quarterback appears to be dressing and acting like Patrick Mahomes???
And! So! Much! More!
We hope you enjoy our gossip sesh and feel free to drop any questions/thoughts/ramblings in the comments below.
On a separate note: I’ve officially moved back to New York! I feel like my loyal Impersonal Foul subscribers may have some apartment leads and if you *do* send them my way….
Have a good weekend!
Taylor Swift Went Award Show Official With Travis Kelce