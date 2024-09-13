Impersonal Foul
Taylor Swift Went Award Show Official With Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift Went Award Show Official With Travis Kelce

And other sports gossip this week...
Madeline Hill
and
Charlotte Wilder
Sep 13, 2024
Transcript

Does anyone else feel like this week in the Sports Gossip Cinematic Universe was particularly…unhinged?

I know at least one other person who agrees with me…

Charlotte Wilder
.

Last Thursday, Charlotte and I hopped in the group chat in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens.

I think we had a little too much fun and decided to continue the conversation IRL with two microphones and some bad GarageBand audio editing on my part (Do I know how to fix our levels??? No! Am I sorry??? Yes!!!)

We covered *so* many topics including:

  • Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce her “boyfriend” at the VMAs during her video of the year acceptance speech.

  • Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live while he was being…intimate with someone…Oooop!

  • A Nebraska quarterback appears to be dressing and acting like Patrick Mahomes???

And! So! Much! More!

We hope you enjoy our gossip sesh and feel free to drop any questions/thoughts/ramblings in the comments below.

On a separate note: I’ve officially moved back to New York! I feel like my loyal Impersonal Foul subscribers may have some apartment leads and if you *do* send them my way….

Have a good weekend!

