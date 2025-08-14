If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, quite literally broke the Internet.

At an hour and 44ish minutes in, the YouTube stream stopped working.

As a Swiftie, I started clowning and assumed that the “glitch” was intentional and the stream would come back on with Swift announcing a documentary or a double album.

Sadly, I think it was just a real glitch that had YouTube engineers working overtime.

I’m honestly surprised that the episode was over two hours. I was really expecting it to be 45 minutes TOPS.

In my mind, there was absolutely no way Ms. Tree Paine was going to allow her star client to speak into a Shure mic for longer than absolutely necessary.

If there’s one thing we know about Swift, it’s that she loves to surprise us and give us the gift of a two-hour podcast, where at least 20 minutes was spent discussing her obsession with sourdough and her boyfriend’s desire to save an otter in the wild.

I swear if we don’t get an Animal Planet show where Kelce is saving otters by June 2026 I will RIOT.