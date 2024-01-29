If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Every Sunday, I keep saying to myself, “I’m not gonna do another one of these silly little emergency newsletters just because the Chiefs are playing and Taylor Swift is dating a player.”

And yet, here I am, home from a sports bar full of Baltimore Ravens fans writing about the fact that Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Ravens to head to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

In maybe the most cliche scene from a football rom-com (with the addition of security guards because it’s Ms. Taylor Alison Swift, of course), Swift and Kelce were filmed on national television kissing, while Kelce is wearing his fresh AFC Championsip hat that never seems to fit any of the players correctly.

For someone who is known for controlling the narrative (Hi Tree), the fact that Swift felt comfortable enough in her relationship with Kelce to Walk! Her! A**! On! The! Field! says something imo.

That is a lot of stairs and elevators! And wet grass????

A girl does not willingly put her expensive shoes in wet grass for some guy she’s dating unless they’re wedges (who wears those) and it’s an outdoor movie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery where you’re sitting in the VIP section and have your photo taken and it ends up on Just Jared with I’m sorry.

In a game that started with Swift staring at the screen, maybe saying, “Oh, the GRAMMYs,” while Miles Teller’s wife laughed in the background, I did not think it would end with Swift going Field Official with Kelce.

Not only are Swifties speculating that she’ll likely announce ‘Reputation’ (Taylor’s Version), but they also think she’ll leave her show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10th, immediately after ‘Karma’ finishes to make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to watch Kelce play.

You know that Roger Goodell would personally Venmo Swift for a private jet from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make this happen, considering how much free advertising she gives to the league...

I’ll leave you with this: The devil works hard, but Swift works harder.

The 13th game she will maybe attend is…The Super Bowl.

As Jason Kelce said to his younger brother after the game, “Finish that motherf***er.”

