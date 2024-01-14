If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Ms. Taylor Alison Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.

This game is important for a few reasons.

First, it’s a wild card game determining who advances in the playoffs. Okay, Netflix sports documentary drama!

Second, as we all know by now, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is playing and the Chiefs are currently winning! At least they are as of writing that sentence…

Third, it’s one of the coldest NFL games on record. It’s currently -2 degrees Fahrenheit. I’m sorry, but that isn’t even a real temperature.

Most importantly, Swift showed up wearing a varsity/letterman-style jacket with Kelce’s last name and number on it!

The jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk. Fun fact: She’s the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

author Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram: “An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

I reached out to Juszczyk to get more details on how the custom jacket order came to life, so maybe there will be a second emergency newsletter before this weekend is over??? TBD!

According to journalist Kate Rooney, Juszczyk designed a piece for Brittany Mahomes and made a second jacket for Mahomes to give Swift in the hopes that she would wear it…and she did!

Now back to Swift…

To me, that jacket just solidifies my theory that they will be getting engaged this year. I think I’m officially moving up my timeline to this summer or like Septemberish, rather than a 2024 Christmas engagement.

You don’t do an NFL tunnel fit walk in a jacket with your boyfriend’s last name on the back *and* his number *and* his employer without being serious serious.

At previous games, Swift did wear a knitted beanie and a Santa hat with Kelce’s number on it, but an accessory doesn’t feel as official or serious as a custom-made winter COAT.

Like that is a COAT not some Zara flimsy knockoff of a $4,000 The Row cashmere coat that isn’t even lined… It’s heavy-duty!

Swift has also previously worn new and vintage generic Chiefs gear, which feels like exactly what you do when you’re just starting to like like someone.

But this is a CUSTOM COAT, people!

And Swift is out there in the COLD. Yes, she’s technically in a suite, but it looks like the fresh produce section at Costco.

Swift is using her hands to rub the condensation/frost off the window to watch the game like me in the back of an Uber when it’s raining and the car starts fogging up the windows because the heat is on, but I’m getting car sick and need to see the outside just to feel something and maybe crack the window a little bit.

You just don’t spend football games rubbing condensation off suite windows in freezing temperatures in a letterman jacket if you aren’t serious.

I said what I said!

Anyways, sound off in the comments as always and I’ll be back with regularly scheduled sports gossip next week.

Have a good rest of your Swifterday!

(That was maybe the most Millennial way I’ve ever ended an email…Gonna throw on a J.Crew statement necklace see myself out now…)

