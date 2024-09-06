If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The NFL is back.

As you know, I prefer watching the NFL games for the WAGs and spotting celebrities in commercials, wondering why they are trying to get me to order something on Uber Eats.

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game of the season.

Did I really understand what was happening? Sort of.

I was too busy focusing on Ms. Taylor Alison Swift who made an appearance in an OUTFIT OUTFIT.

Obviously, I phoned my friend

to debrief all of the off-the-field nonsense.

Charlotte is an *actual* sports expert and very kindly let me ask her some very dumb questions in a Google Doc…

Enjoy!

A Swift NFL Week 1 Recap

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to follow Charlotte on X and Instagram.

Madeline: I feel like Tree Paine must’ve been working some sort of magic at the end of that Chiefs-Ravens game. A toe out of bounds?! What is this sorcery?! I need you to explain to me how that is legal...

Charlotte: Madeline, the end of that game was C-R-A-Z-Y. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got his team all the way down the field with a minute left, then overthrew the ball to tight end Isaiah Likely (tight end is, as we all know, Travis Kelce’s position). Likely fell down super hard and looked like he was going to be out of the game for good. But one play later, Likely miraculously appeared back on the field (like, how?) and Jackson threw to him again.

At first, it looked like Likely caught the most beautiful touchdown in the very back of the endzone to tie the score. But then the fun-ruiners at NBC showed a replay and everyone saw that Likely’s toe was actually out of bounds. For a catch to count in the NFL, a player has to have both feet on the ground in-bounds before they go out of bounds, even if both toes just tap the grass briefly. Sort of lame to void a touchdown over a toe, IMO, but it has something to do with “rules,” or whatever.

Definitely a major buzzkill if you’re a Ravens fan, but to your point — maybe Tree Paine, Taylor Swift’s mastermind publicist, was in the production truck screaming at the NBC broadcast director, “ZOOM IN!!!! ZOOM IN, HIS TOE WAS OUT!!!! THE CHIEFS NEED TO WIN THE OPENER!!!!!!”

Which brings me to a question I asked you last night in our chat: Do you think Tree has a direct line to the producers of the broadcast, and do they text her right before they’re going to show Taylor Swift so that Tree can give Taylor a heads up?

Madeline: There is no WAY there wasn’t a group call with execs and Ms. Tree Paine to discuss how often she would be shown. I feel like they definitely showed her fewer times, right?

Maybe I’m wrong and I’m sure there is someone on a Swiftie subreddit who can fact-check me on that…

Let’s talk about her outfit. She really upgraded this season from Girlfriend Of A Football Player fit to I Am The Queen Of All The WAGs fit. The thigh-high boots were a CHOICE.

theimpersonalfoul A post shared by @theimpersonalfoul

Charlotte: I couldn’t agree more, Madeline. This was, like, the WAGiest of WAG outfits. I’ve never seen anyone turn denim into body armor quite the way she did last night. She gave off big Don’t Fuck With Me, I’m Here To Stay energy. The boots were her biggest weapon.