Even actress Sophia Bush can’t resist writing a viral personal essay for a publication.

In August 2023, Bush announced that she filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes.

A month later, former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris announced that she filed for divorce from her wife (another former professional soccer player), Ali Krieger.

Soon after Harris filed for divorce, the tabloids began spreading rumors that Harris had cheated on Krieger with Bush…Very quickly after the rumor swirl started, a source (publicist) told PEOPLE Magazine that Harris and Bush had only been dating a couple of weeks.

Unfortunately, that didn’t help dispel the rumors, given several tabloids doubled down and unearthed photos of the pair laughing on a panel at Cannes Lions together in June of that year.

More sources (publicists probably) quickly came to the pair’s defense, claiming they had been friends for years before becoming more than friends.

Almost a year later, Bush has penned an essay for Glamour Magazine in her own words to set the record straight on their relationship.

Did I want to read this? Not really. Did I devour it? Absolutely.

Let’s dig in.