For the past few months, I have been quietly working on something exciting behind the scenes that I can finally share with you all.

Last fall, I announced that the Sports Gossip Universe was expanding with the launch of a new independent podcast,

Did you know that I met Charlotte because of this Substack? It’s true!

Last year, I asked her to write a blurb for Impersonal Foul about her favorite NBA gossip as we were heading into the NBA playoffs.

We got on the phone a few weeks later and spoke for two hours. The call ended with me pitching her the idea of the show.

We didn’t know how to edit a podcast, find royalty-free theme music, or run a YouTube channel, but we figured it out.

My husband made our logo (hire him!) and we were off to the races.

Our first episode came out at the end of September. We discussed everything from whether Taylor Swift would be at Travis Kelce’s next game to why all of the NBA stars in Netflix’s Starting 5 were dressed for different events at the red carpet premiere of the show.

As you may have heard yesterday, The Sports Gossip Show has officially joined The Athletic Podcast Network.

None of this would have been possible without this newsletter and community of Sports Gossip Enthusiasts.

Nearly five years ago, I started Impersonal Foul because I couldn’t find sports coverage that spoke to fans like me.

At the time, there weren’t many outlets breaking down how a player’s divorce may impact their on-the-field performance. Fashion magazines rarely covered WNBA stars’ tunnel fits. I certainly wouldn’t have been invited to cover a runner’s attempt at breaking a world record in Paris with Nike.

I never worked for a major sports publication. I don’t think I’m the strongest writer on the planet. I had never even interviewed an athlete before!

I just knew in my gut (the LA in me I’m sorry) that starting this newsletter was just the first step in a major shift within the sports media landscape.

So, what’s changing?

If you listen to the podcast, you’ll now get two episodes a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Be sure to subscribe and rate/review us if you haven’t already. It makes a huge difference.

I’ll be back to my regular publishing cadence next week. If you haven’t become a paying subscriber, now would be a great time to do that.

I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me since day one. Without you, none of this would be possible.

Being your Sports Gossip Expert is such a thrill and I can’t wait for what’s to come.

