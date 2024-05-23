If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

It may do former world no. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy some good to chat with a therapist.

On May 13th, McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, just days before he played in the PGA Championship.

Yes, the tournament where the current no. 1 golfer in the world was arrested on his way to work.

rorymcilroy A post shared by @rorymcilroy

A source told US Weekly that Stoll reached a “breaking point” and was “…lonely in their marriage.”

The source added that the pair had been “…living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point.”

I’m not one to judge, but also…what did Stoll expect when she married a professional athlete who…travels a lot for work?

Anyways!

This isn’t McIlroy’s first public breakup.