If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’m doing and read this entire newsletter.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

Happy Thursday!

We’re only 15 days into 2026 and I’m shocked by the amount of nonsense that’s already happened in the sports world…

Before we get to all of that, I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has read my sociological analysis of Tom Brady’s Instagram that we discussed on The Sports Gossip Show last week.

As an FYI, I will be in San Francisco for the Super Bowl in just a few weeks. You know how to reach me…

Now is a good time to consider upgrading your subscription, because this newsletter is jam-packed with so much drama and a✨new✨section dedicated to the Winter Olympics for paying subscribers only.

By the way, if you were one of the readers I reached out to about your free hat for becoming a new paying subscriber, it has been sent in the mail!

Now onto the mess!

20 People Charged With Rigging Basketball Games

Sigh….

More than two dozen people have been accused of rigging college basketball games in the U.S. and some professional contests in China, according to federal prosecutors.

Among those charged are several former college basketball players, trainers, and “high stakes gamblers”.

Oooof!

I fear this won’t be the only case like this we hear about in 2026…

LeBron James Has To Be Retiring Soon…Right?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has started wearing a special patch to commemorate his 23rd season in the NBA.

Why is he wearing it, you ask?

The answer on paper is that he’s the only player in NBA history to play for 23 seasons.

While that may be true, you cannot tell me that he’s wearing this for funsies.

Wearing essentially a Lifetime Achievement Award on your chest for the remainder of the season can only mean one thing: He’s really gonna retire.