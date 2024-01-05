If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

I’ve given Adele’s husband/boyfriend/tbd Rich Paul enough chances to right a wrong.

On September 19, 2021 Adele posted a carousel of three images to her Instagram before attending NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding. In the third image, Adele hard launches her (then relatively new) relationship with Paul with a cute Kardashian-style photo booth pic.

adele A post shared by @adele

You’d think this softish launch would be a prime opportunity for Paul to *also* post a few images (or even just one!) with Adele from the function…

He! Did! Not!

However……On November 14, 2021, Paul posted a carousel of two images to his Instagram. The first is a photo of Paul with Oprah.

Fair. I also would post Oprah on main.

The second? A group photo of Paul, Oprah, and Adele.

richpaul A post shared by @richpaul

I let this slide. Maybe this was Paul’s version of that softish launch?

It’s Oprah!

I get it.

On May 11, 2022, Adele hard launched Paul with a carousel of images of the two at various functions with the caption, “Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️”

adele A post shared by @adele

She even included a cute fortune cookie quote at the end with a very zoomed-in version of Adele’s cuticle that I didn’t really need to see even though her nails looks good?

Anyways! You get what I mean. It’s cute!

At this point…I’m starting to get angry. I start sending a few texts about this…I am waiting for the Paul hard launch…

Nothing.

I feel like we may be getting somewhere when, on September 5, 2022, Adele posts her EMMYS win with two selfies and one very sly image of her EMMY sitting on a coffee table with what looks like a custom book (???) in the background called “The Paul’s”…

adele A post shared by @adele

Was this a softish launch at them being married? Unclear!

As a side note, we do know that they maybe/maybe didn’t confirm that they were married at the end of last year…Still unclear.

See, Adele posted that hard launch in 2022….and I waited…and waited…and got nothing from Mr. Paul.

Nothing!

Listen: I don’t keep track of his Instagram Stories, so if he did post more content there, I’m not counting this. I need to see a hard launch with a dedicated grid post on MAIN.

MAIN photo.

MAIN subject.

MAIN part of the caption.

All! Needs! To! Be! About! Adele!

And! Then!

Paul celebrated his birthday in December of last year and—of course—posted about it on Instagram.

richpaul A post shared by @richpaul

This! Man! Made! Himself! The! First! Pic! Again! And! Adele! The! Second!

Sir!

Give us what the people want: A real hard launch.

In 2023, Paul posted 31 grid posts. To me, that’s 31 opportunities to post Ms. Adele.

Because allllll I ask isssssss to just give us one (!!!) grid post dedicated to Adele.

The caption can be short. We don’t even need a carousel. Just one clear image. Preferably shot on an iPhone so it feels more organic and not highly produced.

We work hard for our money! Please! Sir!

If this man makes it through summer 2024 without a grid post dedicated to Adele…I swear…..

Still thinking about David Beckham’s New Year’s Eve lunch Instagram post…

davidbeckham A post shared by @davidbeckham

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is starring in a new Louis Vuitton campaign! I feel like we’ll see a tunnel walk fit pic in this outfit soon…

kingjames A post shared by @kingjames

Not gossip just Iowa star Caitlin Clark stepping back to hit a game-winning three. LEGEND.

espn A post shared by @espn

