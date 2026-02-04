If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’m doing and read this entire newsletter.

I’m sorry you didn’t hear from me last week.

I was sick for what felt like 10 years and spent most of the time lying in bed, learning how to do a Tunisian knit stitch for my crochet project.

I’m taking my sickness as a blessing in disguise, considering Charlotte Wilder and I are hosting a very fun event for 831 and Threads in New York and then flying to San Francisco for the Super Bowl.

There’s been so much I’ve wanted to tell you about in the world of sports gossip nonsense since I got sick.

We’ll cover Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick running terrible FYC campaigns for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, my step-cousin becoming the head coach of my favorite NFL team, Fanatics’ response to that Super Bowl jersey controversy, an update on the Winter Olympics x Minions music saga, Tom Brady’s latest Instagram Stories, and more.

That Olympian On The FBI’s Most Wanted List Was Finally Arrested

Ryan Wedding, a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder, turned himself in at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

For those who aren’t familiar with the case, Wedding is accused of (among many other things) running a transnational drug cartel operation and ordering the murder of multiple federal witnesses.

He was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List and there was even a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

This whole story reads as a Netflix true crime documentary turned into an HBO miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby (Task and Mare of Easttown) that I can’t get enough of.

One of my favorite things I learned about Wedding is that before he was accused of being a drug kingpin, he worked as a bouncer and tried to become a bodybuilder.

I’m sorry, but all of that tracks and I can’t really explain why.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Both Were Not Selected For This Year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Uh oh…

The owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, and their former head coach, Bill Belichick, didn’t receive enough votes to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

If you know anything about campaigning for awards in the entertainment industry, then you’ll know how important it is to run a good campaign.

Look at Timothée Chalamet! That man is putting in the WORK for that Oscar.

Maybe these men just…assumed they’d get in??? And we know what happens when you assume things.