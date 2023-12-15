If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and share this newsletter with your friends. It means the world!

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green needs to stop fighting his coworkers in the workplace.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that they suspended Green indefinitely after striking Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game.

After the game, Nurkić said, “That brother needs help,” and it seems like the league is finally listening.

Green told ESPN that he wanted to apologize and doubled down to say he didn’t mean it!

“I only apologize for things if I did not mean to do them. I don't just come out apologizing just to save my ass. That's not who I am.”

Anyways…….

This isn’t the first time that Green has gotten messy at work.