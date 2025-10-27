If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

It’s not every day that we see an NFL quarterback sit court-side at a basketball game and attend a Halloween party with their girlfriend during their team’s bye week.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is finally acting like the LA quarterback I dream of by dating singer/actress Madison Beer.

Rumors around Herbert and Beer dating started a few months back when Herbert was spotted attending one of Beer’s music video shoots. That could’ve been nothing butttt they were then “spotted” (and by that I mean they probably called the paparazzi on themselves) at a friend’s game night.

chargershype A post shared by @chargershype

At the beginning of this month, Beer was spotted on the field before a Chargers game, which to me is the professional athlete’s equivalent of going Instagram Official.

Now Hebert is getting photographed on the wood at a Lakers game, protecting Beer from a flying basketball, and dressing in a couple’s costume at a party presumably at a West Hollywood venue that hosts after-parties for tier-two awards shows like the American Music Awards.

I love seeing a quarterback out in Los Angeles! They’re even having date nights at Delilah (iykyk).

As

and I always say on

, off-the-field choices tend to influence on-the-field performance.

In this case, I think it’s good that Herbert is smiling on the jumbotron at the Lakers game and participating in TikToks with his teammates and their WAGs:

The Chargers are currently second in the AFC West and I’m not NOT saying that him dating Beer is helping his performance, but……prove me otherwise.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was fired midseason after a very rough loss to Texas A&M. Ooof. (via ESPN)

There’s more gambling drama: Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates allegedly hosted and played in a rigged Miami poker game. (via New York Post)

Tensions were high after the Bills-Panthers game. Give! Me! The! Reality! Show! ASAP! (via X)

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves dropped a career-high 51 points! (via Yahoo! Sports)

Ummm…Maybe Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick are engaged after all based on this ring placement??? (via Getty Images)

