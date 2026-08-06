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Ever since LeBron James was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, there’s been a noticeable shift in the way he’s been posting on Instagram.

James has always been a very chronically online professional athlete, posting iconic memes like “Smiling through it all can’t believe this my life” and those selfie videos of him being driven to games in the back of expensive cars.

Since James announced in a series of tweets with spelling errors and weird spacing that he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and taking his talents to Philly, he has started posting on his Instagram Stories like a person going through a divorce.

In the same way that Tom Brady began crashing out on Instagram after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, James appears to be processing the fact that he is going to have to retire from the sport he loves via…sharing inspirational quotes and AI-generated illustrations on his Instagram Story to his 154 million followers.

I’ve been monitoring this over the past few weeks and it has only increased in frequency.

At first, James was sharing one or two quotes you would find on Pinterest. Now, he’s sharing more slides than any social media manager would recommend you publish if you want to maintain a high Story completion rate (iykyk).

There have been a few main categories of content he’s been sharing:

Highlighted inspirational quotes: The highlighted inspirational quotes in question. Many come from an account called @thepositiveminds. Quotes about famous (and macho) men in history: Do we think Brady sent him these? His wife’s skincare line:

I’m sorry, but nothing could’ve prepared me for the fact that James is posting about a compromised skin barrier.

As I am typing this, James just posted seven more quotes to his Story. Seven!

Listen: Posting quotes that motivate you to strive for greatness in what will likely be James’ last season as a professional basketball player isn’t harming anyone, but I do fear we may be watching in real-time one of the greatest athletes of all time coming to terms with the fact that he can no longer play the sport that he loves at the level he wants to for much longer.

In the same way Brady has continued to crash out on Instagram (albeit posting less inspirational quotes), maybe James is using his public Instagram account as a way to cope with the fact that a chapter in his life is closing.

Does the strategy make a whole lot of sense? No, but neither did his wordy and spelling error-riddled 76ers announcement.

Given James appears to be increasing the cadence of his Stories, I don’t think he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert seems to be having the time of his life at training camp with his fiancée, Madison Beer . (via X)

Well, it looks like FIFA president Gianni Infantino isn’t getting fired (as of now). (via BBC)

Inside The NBA host Kenny Smith got married at Pelican Hill and the flowers (and bride’s dress) are certainly compressed! (via New York Post)

Pittsburgh Steelers star Aaron Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and said…some things. (via YouTube)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton got married and 50 Cent performed. Congrats! Can’t wait for the upcoming Vogue exclusive. (via X)

Just Something I’m Into

Not sponsored, just something I’m really into!

Maybe I’m scarred from forgetting to wear sunscreen and being ghostly pale, but I have been searching for UPF clothing that isn’t ugly.

I stumbled upon Claudent after Gracie Wiener posted about them on her Instagram Story and I am obsessed.

Some of my favorites include their button up, this dress, and this top that almost feels like an elevated going out top.

It’s not the cheapest, but imo investing in clothing that actually protects your skin is worth it (and cheaper than lasers)!

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