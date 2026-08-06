Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Matt's avatar
Matt
4d

Maybe you should worry less about LeBron's spelling and more about getting the facts straight.

LeBron wasn't traded to Philadelphia. He signed as a free agent. It's a huge - and pretty basic - difference.

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Elizabeth I's avatar
Elizabeth I
4d

Thank you! I’ve always followed LeBron but he’s recently jumped higher in my stories because I’m in Philadelphia/a Sixers fan and the algorithm did its thing. I wondered if he always posted this much inspirational content. But also. LeBron James is a 76er. ❤️ 💙 🏀 🔔

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