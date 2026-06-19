If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

No player had more fun during the New York Knicks’ playoff run than Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Finals MVP Jalen Brunson was “…doing something about it”, carrying the weight of the franchise on his shoulders, and OG Anunoby was not smiling, Towns was beaming from ear to ear throughout the Knicks’ historic run.

Towns seemed more relaxed and certainly more at ease in those high-pressure moments during those absurd Knicks comebacks.

He’s attributed some of that to the presence he feels of his late mother, Jackie, who died of COVID-19 complications in 2020.

You could also see how relaxed he is during the Knicks’ championship parade and ceremony yesterday.

I had the honor of attending both and I do not think Towns stopped smiling at any point during the day.

You’re also able to see a different side of Towns through these mini-documentary/reality TV episodes he’s been dropping on Instagram that I can’t stop watching.

While yes, we are getting a Towns-approved behind-the-scenes look at his life during this wild run, I do feel like we are seeing a different side of an athlete that we don’t typically see in the Sports Documentary Industrial Complex.

It’s very smart to capitalize on the increased attention Towns is getting by releasing these now and giving fans access in real time.

He’s not waiting for a streamer to pick it up and it doesn’t look like they got a sponsor for the series. The moment for this series to drop is this very second!

I do feel like he now has a proof of concept for those possibilities in the future and I know people (myself included) would eat it up.

Give! Us! A! Wedding! Episode!

I feel like we’ll be getting a parade day vlog before we know it…

Other Pointless (Championship Parade/Ceremony) Gossip

Get that championship bag WAG$: Jordyn Woods partnered with Reese’s and Patron. Shannon Hart posted about Crocs and Maker’s Mark. Ali Brunson also collaborated with Crocs. Very smart moves! (via Instagram)

Mikal Bridges brought his dog and a camcorder to the parade. Kinda wish he had gone live again… (via X)

Curious how Nike ended up going with that bedazzled championship t-shirt? There’s a good behind-the-scenes look into the design process from GQ. I still want one in a size medium please if anyone has leads DM me. (via GQ)

Timothée Chalamet hugged AOC . (via X)

NYPD thought Knicks player Tyler Kolek was a fan trying to get on the parade route. (via Bleacher Report)

I can’t stop watching this clip. (via X)

You can own a mini version of the Knicks-themed DNSY trash can. (via OnlyNY)

Some guy brought a snake to the parade. (via X)

Just Something I’m Into

They say the sunscreen you’ll wear is the one you’ll use all the time. As someone with acne-prone skin, a lot of the viral sunscreens don’t jive with me.

The only one I trust with my life is this one from Sofie Pavitt. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because I’ve preached about her holy grail mandelic acid before, as well.

It’s lightweight, doesn’t have a strange smell, and doesn’t break me out!

And! This! Is! Not! Sponsored!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!