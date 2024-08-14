If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month.

The United States of America would win gold if litigation were an Olympic sport.

Last week during the Olympics, American gymnast Jordan Chiles scored a 13.666 in her floor routine, placing her fifth behind two Romanian gymnasts, who tied with a score of 13.700.

Immediately after Chiles’ score appeared on the board, her coach, Cecile Landi, filed an inquiry over Chiles’ difficulty score.

As I’m sure you’ve seen by now, the inquiry was successful, and Chiles’ score increased by .1 of a point, putting her in third place.

Chiles joined Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade on the podium, making the trio the first all-Black gymnastics podium in Olympics history.

Seeing Chiles and Biles bow down to Andrade in person was truly an a MOMENT and there is no way we can let this experience be taken away from her.

However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation would argue otherwise.

Pretty quickly after the medal ceremony, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation filed a challenge with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to review the circumstances around Landi’s inquiry, arguing that it was submitted four seconds too late (it must be submitted within a minute, which is insane).

A week later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Romania’s favor and announced that Ana Bǎrbosu of Romania would be awarded the bronze instead.