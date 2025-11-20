If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.



I’m not sure what’s a weirder experience: Spending five hours speaking with Jordon Hudson or seeing photos of her competing in a cheerleading competition while her boyfriend and UNC head coach, Bill Belichick, watches in the corner.

Over the weekend, I was tagged on every possible social media platform and in every format you can tag someone in, because Hudson was spotted at a cheerleading competition in Raleigh, North Carolina, competing for a team called Code Black.

If you know anything about Hudson, it shouldn’t be that surprising that she’s cheerleading again.

She won a national championship with her cheer team (or is it squad???) at Bridgewater State.

Hudson also likes to remind everyone of it to the point that people thought she was wearing one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings on the NFL Honors red carpet when it was, in fact, a ring from her national championship.

It also shouldn’t be that surprising considering she accepted a collab post on November 3rd of her practicing with other members of Code Black.

Of course, I had to look into this further.

Did Hudson audition to be on this team? Did she walk on? I! Have! So! Many! Questions!

After some digging, I was able to get more information that helps answer these questions.

Let’s get into it.