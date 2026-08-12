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The last time I remember Tom Brady posting a photo of nature with three heart emojis and a song over it on his Instagram Story, reports surfaced that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was having a baby with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend (now husband).

Last weekend, Brady posted another photo of nature. With three heart emojis. And a song playing in the background.

The first time Brady used The Chicks’ cover of ‘Landslide’ and this time he used Black Coffee’s song, ‘Ready For You’.

As an expert on Brady’s Instagram (which I have discussed many times here and on The Sports Gossip Show), we know from his historical posting record that he uses his public social media account to process things going on in his life, in real time.

Whether that’s reminiscing about football, posting about being a father, or posting thirst traps to get the attention of someone who may or may not be starring in a new Netflix reality show this fall, Brady uses Instagram as a way to communicate what he is feeling in a way you rarely see from public figures on their public social media accounts.

When Brady posted this latest Instagram Story slide, I immediately clocked that he may be #goingthroughit again—and perhaps hinting that he’s dating someone new?