If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

Have you thought about what’s coming after artificial intelligence?

I wasn’t thinking about it, but apparently Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma has been thinking a lot about it.

His answer? Well:

I’ve got to be honest: I don’t really think about Kuzma that much in my day-to-day thoughts about basketball players.

Sometimes, I’ll remember that time he wore that oversized pink sweater (which he now says he wore because he was “…young”) or the fact that he’s engaged to model Winnie Harlow.

Other than that, I am not thinking very much about him.

That is until Kuzma got back on X after letting his account be dormant since July of last year.

His first tweet back online was in March.

It was a quote tweet from a co-founder of Kalshi, a platform Kuzma is an investor in, about a roundtable discussion on adopting prediction markets as an investment strategy that Elon Musk replied to.

Someone who knows more than me can explain this.

Kuzma does not disclose that he is an investor in Kalshi btw.

Kuzma also appears to be a fan of Musk.

He promoted the fact that SpaceX will likely IPO on June 12th, promoted an interview from Ron Baron on why you should invest in the company, and even shared an interview with that Shark Tank guy who was in Marty Supreme talking about how most of the day Musk is awake it’s “…all signal.”

Again, do not ask me what this means. I have no idea.

I started digging into why Kuzma has suddenly become an Online Tech Bro to figure out…What! Is! Going! On! Here!

Since March, Kuzma has tweeted 36 times. In 2025, he tweeted a total of 5 times.