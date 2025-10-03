I'm Obviously Talking About The Life of a Showgirl
DUH.
I couldn’t *not* discuss this album…
Later today, I’ll be going live on Substack with mycohost, Charlotte Wilder, to talk about Taylor Swift’s brand new The Life of a Showgirl film.
Am I seeing it after I got a facial with extractions and look somewhat unhinged??? Obviously!
Join us tonight at 7:30pm ET for our first reactions, hot takes, and what this means for Swift’s ever-expanding universe.
This live conversation is part of a weekend-long series of Taylor Swift album events happening on Substack, where creators from across culture, music, sports, and beyond are sharing their takes on the biggest cultural moment of the year.
You’ll get to tune in live, join the chat, and send in your own questions and reactions. This event is open to ALL subscribers.
There is already *so* much to discuss—including that New Heights shoutout…
See! You! Soon!