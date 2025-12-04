If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to read this full newsletter. Your support means the world!

I break down a strange saga involving Kiffin's old yoga studio in today's newsletter that is…odd to say the least.

Jordon Hudson Is Filing FOIA Requests About Her Boyfriend’s Coworker

I’m not entirely sure what her endgame is here, but I do know that Jordon Hudson filed a FOIA request with the University of North Carolina.

Hudson appears to be attempting to obtain email correspondence from the school’s senior associate athletic director regarding her boyfriend, Bill Belichick’s, infamous CBS interview, where Hudson interjected.

This comes after Hudson reposted an old Instagram post implying that she had secretly recorded footage from that interview with “The S@g@ continues” over it.

An NBA Legend Got Fired From His Team At 3am

Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul posted on his Instagram Story in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday to announce that he’d been let go from the team.

This is a *very* odd move for the Clippers, considering this is Paul’s retirement season. Paul spent the bulk of his career with the Clippers, is beloved by the fans, and came back to have a storybook sendoff.

However, things weren’t as happy-go-lucky behind the scenes. According to reports, Paul and his leadership style “clashed” with the Clippers.

In a press conference on Wednesday, head of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said, “You don’t take decisions like this lightly at all. Especially a guy that meant so much to the league and so much our organization, but just felt it was the right decision to make and unfortunately it was a really, really hard decision to make, but I think it was the right one for the team and organization.”

Why Is Everyone So Shocked A Top Recruit Flipped Schools?

No. 1 quarterback recruit, Jared Curtis, seemed like a done deal to play for my Georgia Bulldawgs—until he announced at the eleventh hour that he’s headed to Vanderbilt.

College football fans online were freaking out about this and I’m not entirely sure why…

It’s not that complicated!

Curtis is from Tennessee and wants to play with his friends! He said so in his statement!

I think people just really underestimate how much vibes impact these decisions…