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I know that I’m not the only person who could feel the silence and tension through their TV as Adrien Brody read Michael B. Jordan’s name out loud during the Oscars.

I also know that I can’t be the only person who had the same feeling watching Braylon Mullins, a 19-year-old from the University of Connecticut, hit the game-winning shot to help his team advance to the Final Four in March Madness.

I yelped! I rewatched that shot 1,785 times!

Did you see the one of their head coach head-butting a ref?! Iconic!

I certainly can’t imagine what it must’ve felt like to be a UConn fan during that moment.

Watching your team advance to the Final Four is one thing, but watching them advance after a dramatic comeback and a game-winning 3 is hard to comprehend.

So it made sense to me when I saw a tweet from a user on X named Patrick Clapp who shared that one of their friends tore his Achilles celebrating that photo finish.

The tweet went viral and, of course, I had to talk to him about the whole ordeal and find out how his friend is doing now.

Enjoy!

An Update On The UConn Fan Who Tore His Achilles Celebrating That Win

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

First off, congrats on the win! How are you feeling 24 hours later?

The past 24 hours have been a complete and total whirlwind.

The game in and of itself was something out of a Hollywood movie. Then, the ensuing celebration, the elation, only to look over and see my friend injured.