We’ve had Wall-E and Saymo, but a new robot in town has captured my SOUL.

If you’ve been watching the track and field coverage during the Olympics, you may have noticed two robotic cars pick up everything from hammers to shotputs and drive them back to where the athletes are standing for competition.

According to ESPN, the robotic cars utilize cameras and sensors installed on them to drop the equipment off at a designated drop-off location.

I! Love! Them!

Obviously, I had to know more and found someone who gave some *critical* intel.

I spoke with Alfie Kinosa, the daughter-in-law of the man who actually made those robotic cars.

I discovered Kinosa on TikTok, where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at those little robotic cars that are working so hard.

Kinosa kindly answered my questions about what it was like to test drive the car, whether she’s gotten to watch any events, and more.

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Those Robotic Cars At The Olympics

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What is it like driving the car your father-in-law made? Is it easy to maneuver?

[The] cars are super fun to drive! It took me a couple of times to figure out the speed and how to turn, but the more you practise, the easier it gets.

Do you know who is operating the cars each day?

The official volunteers are driving the cars during the athletics, you will find two sat on the field of play collecting the javelin, discuss, and hammer.

The Novus Models team (company father-in-law works for) are sat on the field near the photographers in case anything goes wrong with back up cars.

Their main job is technical support this time. You can spot the team doing the crowd warm up races with the tiny cars at the start of each session.

When did you find out your father-in-law was making the car?

The conversation started a couple years ago and we thought no way. We were all so happy when he confirmed they got the job! He didn't leave his workshop after that day!

Were you able to race one of the cars before competition?

Yes—the volunteers and other team members of their team all had practise before the games opened.

Is there anything cool about the cars that spectators may not know?

The cars can carry up to 14kg and are all hand made—not mass produced. Two were made for display models and five are driven daily. They are made of carbon fibre. They are scale models of the Toyota BZ4X.

Have you attended any of the track and field events? If so, did you get to meet any athletes?

I have been mainly BOH, as I’m expecting a future tiny car driver! The weather has been hot! But the rest of the team have been right in the action for the last two weeks! I did get to meet La Phryge.

🏅The Sports Gossip Olympics🏅

Track and field star Noah Lyles won bronze in the 200 meter final…with COVID. I have so much to say about this choice, but I’ll save that for another time. (via The New York Times)

Did you know that there’s a Canadian pole vaulter who won an Olympic medal—and is an Only Fans star?! (via New York Post)

Basketball star, Kevin Durant, woke up at 5am from Paris and decided to cook on Twitter. (via SB Nation)

Why am I so shocked that there’s a track and field athlete wearing…boxers under their uniform?! (via X)

