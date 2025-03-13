If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

I’m not sure if I’ve received more DMs than I did this morning when news broke that Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend is likely running his social media accounts.

The Assembly’s Matt Hartman discovered an email that essentially confirmed what

and I already suspected while reporting on UNC’s athletics budget.

According to the report, Belichick allegedly replied to a UNC email about social media content back in December with the following:

Keep! Up! With! Our! Postings!

Am I surprised by this news? No. If you’ve been listening to

, we talked about this months ago after some very obvious evidence emerged.