Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Barbie N's avatar
Barbie N
2d

Love the seriousness and equal unseriousness of this newsletter. Required Monday morning reading imo!!! 👏🏾👏🏾

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𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan's avatar
𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan
1d

never not thinking about his ai chatbot wife

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