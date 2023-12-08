If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Thanks for being a paid subscriber! Consider referring this newsletter to your friends. It means the world!

Former NFL linebacker Ryan Shazier needs help with two things: Being loyal to his wife and hiring a new graphic designer (@ my husband).

A post shared by @shazier

Last week, the former linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines, and not because of his medical marijuana company with the bad logo.

Shazier made headlines after his wife, Michelle, shared a since-deleted Instagram post alleging that he cheated on her with a woman named Marie.