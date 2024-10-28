If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

I was minding my business (stalking saved searches on The Real Real) when I got a push notification informing me that Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is pregnant.

Of course, PEOPLE Magazine got the exclusive, so I would venture to guess that it’s 100 percent confirmed.

According to the report, Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente (that hot jiu-jitsu instructor), are expecting their first baby together.

gisele A post shared by @gisele

Bündchen and Valente have reportedly been together since June 2023 but were first spotted together in November 2022 in Costa Rica.

As I’m sure you’re aware, Bündchen and former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The pair have two children together, and Bündchen is the stepmother to Brady’s first child with actress, Bridget Moynahan.

A source told TMZ that Bündchen is already five to six months along and is apparently waiting to find out the gender until the baby is born (similar to what she did for the births of her two children with Brady).

Speaking of Brady, I must know what his reaction was when he found out. Will this affect his NFL announcing duties on FOX? Will he mention it in an upcoming video on his YouTube channel?

So! Many! Questions!

Anyways, I really hope that we get some post-birth #content out of this and here’s what I’m predicting:

Partnership with that Karlie Kloss-backed diaper company, Coterie. You know the one. YouTube channel dedicated to pregnancy-friendly workouts. Speaking of, she’ll collaborate with a brand like Athleta or Lululemon on a line of pregnancy-friendly athleisure wear. A cover for Vogue photographed by Steven Meisel with a first-person essay on what it was like being pregnant in her 40s.

Thank god

and I are recording the next episode of

tomorrow and we will *definitely* be digging into this further…

You can subscribe and listen to past episodes here:

Sound off in the comments with your baby name predictions. I have a couple ideas of my own….

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!