If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

There’s nothing quite like an end-of-the-week news dump!

On Thursday, news broke that Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente reportedly broke up.

An insider (I always love when they call a publicist that) told InTouch that the “spotlight was too much” for Valente.

The source added that Valente is a “regular guy” (lmao) and he wasn’t used to all of the attention he was getting.

During Tom Brady’s Netflix roast (the one where people booed at Kim Kardashian if you recall), several jokes were made about the couple’s relationship.

According to the source, Bündchen was Not! Happy! About! That!